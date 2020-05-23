Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 208,750 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 42,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Several research analysts have commented on CAE shares. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

