Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.03. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

