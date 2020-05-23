Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $472.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $425.94 and a 200 day moving average of $380.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $479.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

