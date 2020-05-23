Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 68,712 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,712 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 28,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 32,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth $3,461,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

NYSE AFL opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

