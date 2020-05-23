Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,473 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $287.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.43.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.