Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 39,349 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,349 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $37,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

