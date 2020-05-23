Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 30,949 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,949 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

