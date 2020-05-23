Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,178 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $136.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.33. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

