Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 116,092 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 116,092 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

HBI opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

