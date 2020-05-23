Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,253 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,510,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,202,000 after purchasing an additional 526,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

