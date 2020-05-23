Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $172.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

