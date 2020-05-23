Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

