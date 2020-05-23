Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,820 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.21% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

MTDR stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $981.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 239,732 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $479,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 466,632 shares of company stock worth $1,063,624. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

