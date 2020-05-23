Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $894,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,641,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,363,000 after buying an additional 475,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 657,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,632,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 522,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,942,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 532,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.74. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

