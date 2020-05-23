Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $863,000 in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.66. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

