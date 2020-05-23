Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $756,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

