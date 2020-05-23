Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cintas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $240.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.17. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

