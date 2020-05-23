Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in F5 Networks by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,290. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

