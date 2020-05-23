Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $719,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $128.88 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

