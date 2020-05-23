Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 22,211 Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after acquiring an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,740,000 after buying an additional 1,867,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

