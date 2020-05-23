Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 868 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $311.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.67. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $317.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

