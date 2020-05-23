Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OPHLF opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

