Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Oncimmune (LON:ONC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ONC stock opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03. Oncimmune has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 111.45 ($1.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

In other news, insider Carsten Schroeder acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($20,126.28). Also, insider Matthew Hall acquired 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £999.60 ($1,314.92). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,858.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

