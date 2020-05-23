NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of NXPI opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

