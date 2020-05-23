Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 88 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 88 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a CHF 70 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 92.77.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

