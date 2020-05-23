Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.46. Novan shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 290,644 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)
Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.