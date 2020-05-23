NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.18.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

