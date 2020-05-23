Northland Securities Cuts Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target to $12.50

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYRSF. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Tuesday.

AYRSF opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

