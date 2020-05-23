Nord/LB Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.37 ($43.46).

FRA DWNI opened at €39.60 ($46.05) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.97.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

