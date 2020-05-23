Nomura Increases TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $137.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Nomura from $120.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

