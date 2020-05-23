NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NMHLY opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

