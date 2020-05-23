Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NNI opened at $48.25 on Friday. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap acquired 1,347,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,566,713.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 38.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

