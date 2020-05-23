Neil Charles Rifkind Sells 14,601 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 14,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $94,176.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,884 shares in the company, valued at $489,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neil Charles Rifkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,319 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $113,944.18.

TIPT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Tiptree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

