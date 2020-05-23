Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NAVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

