National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$58.50

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NA. Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.85.

NA opened at C$52.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.79. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.3699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,126.46. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$726,950. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,329,090.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

