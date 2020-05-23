Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Gail Boxer Marcus Sells 7,278 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natera stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 120.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $42,205,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Natera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $19,453,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.