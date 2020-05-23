NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.32. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,234 shares of company stock valued at $894,905. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.