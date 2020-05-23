MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) versus CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Head-To-Head Survey

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYOS and CytomX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS $1.03 million 11.03 -$4.26 million ($0.46) -2.24 CytomX Therapeutics $57.49 million 7.52 -$102.24 million ($2.26) -4.16

MYOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CytomX Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MYOS has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MYOS and CytomX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS 0 0 0 0 N/A CytomX Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.78%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than MYOS.

Profitability

This table compares MYOS and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS -353.71% -176.31% -112.74% CytomX Therapeutics -97.83% -99.72% -19.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of MYOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of MYOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics beats MYOS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Website remusclehealth.com; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California to study the effects Of FortetropinÂ on skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older men and women; and Rutgers University for the discovery development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and performance. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target. The company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. to develop Probody therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

