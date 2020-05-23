Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) vs. Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mymetics has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.6% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mymetics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.68%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Mymetics.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -613.29% N/A -54.56% Dyadic International -523.65% -22.87% -22.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mymetics and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $1.68 million 97.94 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -19.32

Mymetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dyadic International.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Mymetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

