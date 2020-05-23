Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.46.

MYL opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Mylan has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

