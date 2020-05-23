Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. GVC has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

