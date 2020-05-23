MKM Partners Increases TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $145.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

