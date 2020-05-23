Mizuho Upgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

NYSE:UDR opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 36.0% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in UDR by 192.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 323,024 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 48.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

