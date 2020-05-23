Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Purchases $98,051.80 in Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MIDD stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.