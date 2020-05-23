Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MR.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE MR.UN opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.93, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $46.56 million and a PE ratio of -84.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.64. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

