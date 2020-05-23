Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 125

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “house stock” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 94.56 ($1.24) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.65.

In related news, insider Justin King acquired 20,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

