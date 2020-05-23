Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a house stock rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective (down previously from GBX 205 ($2.70)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

LON MKS opened at GBX 94.56 ($1.24) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

In other news, insider Justin King acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

