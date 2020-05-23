MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.71.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $482.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day moving average of $380.13. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $517.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after purchasing an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

