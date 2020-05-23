Marion R. Foote Sells 5,771 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director Marion R. Foote sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $587,891.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,669,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $107.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Avalara by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.