Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Man Wah stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Get Man Wah alerts:

About Man Wah

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.